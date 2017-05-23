Cardiology applications

Discover dedicated stress quantification with QLAB’s CMQ Stress App and 2D speckle tracking technology. In stress protocols, the wall motion scoring tool is linked automatically with the stages and anatomical views – just one click will change both view and stage for continual synchronized data. This software saves preferred sub-loops from EPIQ, Affiniti,and iE33 systems, providing a new level of workflow designed around stress echo studies, and increasing productivity. It also offers step-by-step user interface and controls that adapt to acquisition protocol. It is quick to learn and easy to integrate into workflow.