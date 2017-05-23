Startpagina
CX50 Ultrasound system

CX50 Regional anesthesia

Ultrasound system

You can be confident that you are getting exceptional image quality for your ultrasound-guided nerve blocks and procedures, even on your most technically challenging patients.

Portable design

Portable design for easy mobility

Take the CX50 POC where you need it. On cart the CX50 POC is extremely mobile and maneuvers effortlessly into constrained spaces. With its convenient travel case, the CX50 POC is easy to take to satellite locations, making it the ideal solution to support multiple-sites.
The gold standard for security

The gold standard for security

Philips recognizes the importance of securing your ultrasound system and protecting your patient data. The security feature is a defense-in-depth strategy that comprises five layers: firewall, operating system hardening, malware protection, access controls and patient data encryption. Each of these layers plays an important role in helping you thwart hackers, defend against malware, and prevent unauthorized access.
Multiport adapter

Multiport adapter for easily switching between transducers

This adapter allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
PureWave Imaging

PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients

The exceptional performance of PureWave transducer technology results in improved diagnostic confidence, especially on technically difficult patients. PureWave excels on deep blocks and technically difficult patients. PureWave transducer technology is available the C5-1, S5-1 and X7-2t transducers.
Needle Visualization

Needle Visualization to enhance needle display

Needle visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the anatomical target when performing in-plane ultrasound-guided procedures.
Battery operation

Battery operation saves critical time

Advanced features like battery operation and 'instant on' are just some of the features that make it easy and quick to set up in the perioperative environment, visualize the sonoanatomy, and identify the target.
iSCAN

iSCAN for automatic and efficient image optimization

Image optimization is simple with iSCAN, a one-button step to getting outstanding images and Doppler signals, allowing you to spend less time scanning and more time treating your patients.
Easy clip

Easy clip for tangle free cables

Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free.
Remote Reporting

Remote Reporting – Telexy Qpath

The Remote Reporting* feature provides clinicians remote access to the Telexy Qpath** POCUS workflow solution. This feature allows clinicians to interact with the ultrasound images and Qpath worksheets directly from the system. The ability to complete and approve ultrasound exam reports at the point-of-care uniquely enhances work flow in the ED.
SonoCT and XRES

SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise

Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with extraordinary high quality. The adaptive process of XRES eliminates virtually all speckle noise, improves image clarity and margin definition. XRES is supported on all imaging transducers.

