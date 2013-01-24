Zoektermen
Philips ClearVue 850 provides powerful imaging capability, increasing efficiency across your department
High-end features to enhance clinical confidence: Elastography
High resolution blood flow: FloVue
Visualization and quantification enhancing workflow: QLAB Plug-in
Modern design for enhanced ergonomics and utility
Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.
