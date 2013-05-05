Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
SHQ3000/10
Afgestemd op sport
Deze oortelefoon is speciaal gemaakt voor de allersportiefsten onder ons. Hij bevat watervaste materialen met een antibacterieel ingrediënt voor optimale hygiëne, ook tijdens intensief sporten.
ActionFit
Oranje/grijs
Ontworpen met een waterbestendige laag die uw hoofdtelefoon beschermt tegen inwerking van transpiratie
Met de geluidsisolatie van Sound Isolation hoort u ook bij een laag volume meer details in de muziek dan met een normale hoofdtelefoon. Het gebogen akoestische ontwerp van de hoofdtelefoon met geluidsisolatie is gebaseerd op een gedegen kennis van de anatomie van het menselijke gehoorkanaal en schept een perfecte barrière tussen het gehoorkanaal en de geluiden van buitenaf. Zo wordt ongewenst achtergrondgeluid uitgebannen en hoort u alleen de muziek. Zelfs bij lage volumes kunt u details in de muziek onderscheiden zonder gestoord te worden door achtergrondgeluid. Met kussentjes in drie maten voor de perfecte pasvorm.
Ultrazachte siliconen caps in 3 maten zorgen voor prettig draagcomfort zonder extra druk in uw oren en isoleren ongewenst geluid
2.7
van 5
19
Reviews & awards
Fulford
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Dyntan17
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
vnauj
08/08/2012
España
Van perfectos
Se agarran perfectamente y el hecho que aguante el sudor el ideal.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ3000 Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ3000 Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja