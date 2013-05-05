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ActionFitSport-hoofdtelefoon met oorhaakjes

SHQ3000/10

2.7

| (19) Reviews & awards

Afgestemd op sport

Deze oortelefoon is speciaal gemaakt voor de allersportiefsten onder ons. Hij bevat watervaste materialen met een antibacterieel ingrediënt voor optimale hygiëne, ook tijdens intensief sporten.

Bekijk alle voordelen

Verstelbare pasvorm

Afgestemd op sport

  • ActionFit

  • Oranje/grijs

Transpiratiebestendig

Transpiratiebestendig

Ontworpen met een waterbestendige laag die uw hoofdtelefoon beschermt tegen inwerking van transpiratie

Minder last van omgevingsgeluiden dankzij de hoofdtelefoon met Sound Isolation

Minder last van omgevingsgeluiden dankzij de hoofdtelefoon met Sound Isolation

Met de geluidsisolatie van Sound Isolation hoort u ook bij een laag volume meer details in de muziek dan met een normale hoofdtelefoon. Het gebogen akoestische ontwerp van de hoofdtelefoon met geluidsisolatie is gebaseerd op een gedegen kennis van de anatomie van het menselijke gehoorkanaal en schept een perfecte barrière tussen het gehoorkanaal en de geluiden van buitenaf. Zo wordt ongewenst achtergrondgeluid uitgebannen en hoort u alleen de muziek. Zelfs bij lage volumes kunt u details in de muziek onderscheiden zonder gestoord te worden door achtergrondgeluid. Met kussentjes in drie maten voor de perfecte pasvorm.

Ultrazachte siliconen caps voor optimaal draagcomfort

Ultrazachte siliconen caps voor optimaal draagcomfort

Ultrazachte siliconen caps in 3 maten zorgen voor prettig draagcomfort zonder extra druk in uw oren en isoleren ongewenst geluid

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

Vind veelgestelde vragen, gebruikershandleidingen, veiligheidsinformatie en tips

Recensies

Deze beoordelingen worden beheerd door Bazaarvoice en voldoen aan het Bazaarvoice Authenticiteitsbeleid, dat wordt ondersteund door antifraudetechnologie en menselijke analyse. Ga voor meer informatie naar
De mening van onze klanten is nuttig voor iedereen, of het nu een review of een simpele sterbeoordeling.van een product is. Dankzij deze beoordelingen komt u meer te weten over het product en kunt u gemakkelijker een aankoopbeslissing nemen. Elke klant die een product online of in de winkel heeft gekocht, kan een beoordeling achterlaten

2.7

van 5

19

Reviews & awards

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

08/08/2012

España

España

Van perfectos

Se agarran perfectamente y el hecho que aguante el sudor el ideal.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ3000 Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ3000 Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja

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