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SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

HP6576

3.9

| (9) Reviews & awards

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3.9

van 5

9

Reviews & awards

2

13/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

brilliant

i have had this product for 15 years and it still works although performance has slowed down alittle which is obvious .. i am back on this site and gladly found the same model still available. i am going to buy this product again just incase my first one stops working as it seems like it is counting its last breath hehe.. thanks phillip for not ending the line

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

27/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Geverifieerde koper

Efficient product

Does the job and it's not at all painful. Comes in a nice bag and lots of extras included.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

27/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Efficient product

Does the job and it's not at all painful. Comes in a nice bag and lots of extras included.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

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