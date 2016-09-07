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ADR610Dashboardcamera voor in de auto

ADR61BLX1

2.5

| (2) Reviews & awards

Persoonlijke bescherming voor onderweg

Geniet van een veilige rit. De Philips-dashboardcamera voor in de auto beschermt u in geval het onverwachte gebeurt. Vertrouw op intelligente automatische functies en uitstekende grafische prestaties die u voorzien van glasheldere bewijzen wanneer dat nodig is.

Bekijk alle voordelen

met botsingsdetectie en vermoeidheidswaarschuwing

Persoonlijke bescherming voor onderweg

  • Full-HD 1080p

  • Automatische botsingsdetectie

  • Vermoeidheidsindex en waarschuwing

Automatisch opnemen wanneer u uw voertuig start

Automatisch opnemen wanneer u uw voertuig start

Zodra u uw voertuig start, begint de recorder automatisch te werken.

Botsingsdetectie en automatische opname bij een ongeval

Botsingsdetectie en automatische opname bij een ongeval

In geval van een botsing wordt automatisch een opname opgeslagen als bewijsmateriaal en om te voorkomen dat opnames worden overschreven.

Vermoeidheidsindex en waarschuwing

Vermoeidheidsindex en waarschuwing

De vermoeidheidsindex toont de ontwikkeling van vermoeidheidsverschijnselen bij de chauffeur, en geeft een visuele en akoestische waarschuwing wanneer deze een rustpauze moet nemen.

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

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Recensies

Deze beoordelingen worden beheerd door Bazaarvoice en voldoen aan het Bazaarvoice Authenticiteitsbeleid, dat wordt ondersteund door antifraudetechnologie en menselijke analyse. Ga voor meer informatie naar
De mening van onze klanten is nuttig voor iedereen, of het nu een review of een simpele sterbeoordeling.van een product is. Dankzij deze beoordelingen komt u meer te weten over het product en kunt u gemakkelijker een aankoopbeslissing nemen. Elke klant die een product online of in de winkel heeft gekocht, kan een beoordeling achterlaten

2.5

van 5

2

Reviews & awards

5
3
2

07/09/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good value

As a basic quality unit this is very good value. The images are clear for daylight and usable at night. If you drive at night a lot the next model up with auto ISO would be better. However for general use this unit will suffice. I can only get images whilst its plugged to a power source there's no battery to use it as a stand alone unit, so its a dash-cam! Not too obtrusive when fitted. Plug into a laptop for playback. Buttons could be coloured for ease of use at night. Menu structure is intuitive. Auto power on and record is fine. Emergency record button helps. But my unit fills this up on its own for some reason.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

20/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Faulty and not fit for purpose!

This dashcam always powers itself off and on again while recording so if a accident were to happen then this product is useless! Sometimes it will say the micro sd card is out of memory even though there is plenty of space left?!

Deze review is gemaakt voor ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

Deze review is gemaakt voor ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

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