Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
ADR61BLX1
Persoonlijke bescherming voor onderweg
Geniet van een veilige rit. De Philips-dashboardcamera voor in de auto beschermt u in geval het onverwachte gebeurt. Vertrouw op intelligente automatische functies en uitstekende grafische prestaties die u voorzien van glasheldere bewijzen wanneer dat nodig is.
Full-HD 1080p
Automatische botsingsdetectie
Vermoeidheidsindex en waarschuwing
Zodra u uw voertuig start, begint de recorder automatisch te werken.
In geval van een botsing wordt automatisch een opname opgeslagen als bewijsmateriaal en om te voorkomen dat opnames worden overschreven.
De vermoeidheidsindex toont de ontwikkeling van vermoeidheidsverschijnselen bij de chauffeur, en geeft een visuele en akoestische waarschuwing wanneer deze een rustpauze moet nemen.
2.5
van 5
2
Reviews & awards
Colon
07/09/2016
United Kingdom
Good value
As a basic quality unit this is very good value. The images are clear for daylight and usable at night. If you drive at night a lot the next model up with auto ISO would be better. However for general use this unit will suffice. I can only get images whilst its plugged to a power source there's no battery to use it as a stand alone unit, so its a dash-cam! Not too obtrusive when fitted. Plug into a laptop for playback. Buttons could be coloured for ease of use at night. Menu structure is intuitive. Auto power on and record is fine. Emergency record button helps. But my unit fills this up on its own for some reason.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Starlance
20/02/2019
United Kingdom
Faulty and not fit for purpose!
This dashcam always powers itself off and on again while recording so if a accident were to happen then this product is useless! Sometimes it will say the micro sd card is out of memory even though there is plenty of space left?!
Deze review is gemaakt voor ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Deze review is gemaakt voor ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder