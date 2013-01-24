Startpagina
    covid

    Producten en diensten voor de behandeling van COVID-19


    Ontdek een uitgebreid portfolio van product- en dienstenoplossingen voor de behandeling van COVID-19-patiënten.
    Beademing & respiratoire zorg
    Thuisscreening & patiëntbewaking op afstand
    Diagnostische beeldvorming
    Onderhoud van apparatuur & service op afstand
    Patiëntbewaking en defibrillatie
    Tele-ICU & kritieke zorg op afstand
    Echografie
    COVID-19 Portaal
    COVID-19 screening & follow-up

    Equipment maintenance services

    24/7 niet-kritieke dienstverleningscasussen maken

     

    De Philips Customer Services Portal is een online toepassing waarmee u een breed scala aan servicebehoeften kunt beheren, op individueel productniveau, op het niveau van servicegebeurtenissen, op instellingsniveau, op contractniveau, en meer.

    Meld u aan bij de Portal
    Nog geen account?
    Een account maken

    Optimale bedrijfsprestaties verbeteren en handhaven

     

    Philips Remote Services kan de uitvaltijd van apparatuur helpen verminderen met predictief onderhoud, door snel te reageren op waarschuwingen en met 24/7 proactieve bewaking. Krijg toegang tot technische, klinische en educatieve diensten op afstand die u nodig hebt om de optimale prestaties van uw apparatuur te handhaven en te verbeteren, en uw personeel te ondersteunen en te trainen.

    Bekijk de opties voor service op afstand
    Verpleegkundige die helpt bij covid

    Professionele diensten voor de strijd tegen COVID-19
    Ondersteuning van ziekenhuizen en patiënten tijdens de COVID-19-uitbraak

    Download het overzicht van onze oplossingen

    Consultancyservices*

    analytische gegevens transformeren
    hts-consultancyservices
    consultancyservices voor gegevensanalyse
    Onze klinische, ontwerp- en analytische consultants bieden uitgebreide ervaring in paraatheid bij rampen, optimalisatie van de workflow en de patiëntenstroom, technologische adviezen en systeemintegratie, en algehele zorgverlening. Ons team kan u helpen alternatieve zorgruimten en/of tijdelijke zorglocaties te creëren, vereisten voor apparatuur/benodigdheden te valideren**, analytische dashboards te bieden om patiëntgegevens met betrekking tot COVID-19-symptomen te volgen, te zorgen voor tijdelijke leiding van afdelingen voor spoedeisende hulp / intensive care, telezorgprogramma's te ondersteunen, veiligheidsplannen te evalueren en te helpen implementeren, en meer.
    Meer informatie over onze consultancyservices die u kunnen helpen tijdens de COVID-19-pandemie.
    Bekijk Healthcare Consulting in meer detail

    * De consultancyservices verschillen per markt. Neem contact op met uw plaatselijke Philips-vertegenwoordiger voor meer informatie.

    ** De apparatuur wordt gevalideerd volgens de juiste OEM-specificatie en/of toepasselijke vereisten.

    Technische dienstverlening in het veld

    Flexibele RightFit-servicecontracten die zich aanpassen aan veranderende bedrijfsbehoeften

     

    Onze RightFit-serviceovereenkomsten zijn zo ontworpen dat beeldvormingssystemen, patiëntbewakingssystemen en echo-apparaten zo efficiënt mogelijk kunnen worden gebruikt. Onze RightFit-overeenkomsten worden afgestemd op de ondersteuning die u nodig hebt om klinische, operationele en financiële doelstellingen te behalen.

    Onze servicemonteurs kunnen service leveren die voldoet aan de toegangsrichtlijnen van uw locatie en gebruiken onze eigen persoonlijke beschermingsmiddelen (PBM's).  Wij kunnen u helpen, zelfs bij uitdagingen op de korte termijn.
    Bekijk serviceovereenkomsten in meer detail

    Klinische opleidingsdiensten voor COVID-19

    Krijg toegang tot virtuele training en training op locatie om de behandeling van COVID-19-patiënten te ondersteunen.

     

    We maken en publiceren geregeld webinars met COVID-19-specifieke content. Kijk regelmatig of er updates zijn.

    • Virtuele webinars
    • Virtuele producttraining en symposia
    • Productaanvaarding op locatie en klinische opleidingsdiensten ter ondersteuning van implementaties en go-lives
    Bekijk de catalogus voor klinische opleidingen

    Ondersteuning voor ziekenhuizen en patiënten tijdens de COVID-19-pandemie

    Wij staan u bij

    georganiseerd

    Georganiseerd om te helpen

     
    We hebben onze resources en mogelijkheden op elkaar afgestemd om zorgsystemen sneller toegang te kunnen geven tot informatie en zorgoplossingen, zodat een optimale patiëntenzorg kan worden geboden.
    aanpassen

    Actief aanpassen

     
    We passen onze producten en technologieën aan en ontwikkelen deze verder om u te helpen om te gaan met de complexiteit van de ziekte, patiëntenpopulaties en zorgomstandigheden.
    verbindingen

    Verbindingen maken

     
    We benutten onze infrastructuur en platformen om zorgteams met elkaar te verbinden en zorgsystemen zo efficiënt mogelijk te laten communiceren terwijl ze de voorbereiding, respons en herstelinspanningen zo goed mogelijk uitvoeren.

