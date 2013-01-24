24/7 niet-kritieke dienstverleningscasussen maken
De Philips Customer Services Portal is een online toepassing waarmee u een breed scala aan servicebehoeften kunt beheren, op individueel productniveau, op het niveau van servicegebeurtenissen, op instellingsniveau, op contractniveau, en meer.
Optimale bedrijfsprestaties verbeteren en handhaven
Philips Remote Services kan de uitvaltijd van apparatuur helpen verminderen met predictief onderhoud, door snel te reageren op waarschuwingen en met 24/7 proactieve bewaking. Krijg toegang tot technische, klinische en educatieve diensten op afstand die u nodig hebt om de optimale prestaties van uw apparatuur te handhaven en te verbeteren, en uw personeel te ondersteunen en te trainen.
* De consultancyservices verschillen per markt. Neem contact op met uw plaatselijke Philips-vertegenwoordiger voor meer informatie.
** De apparatuur wordt gevalideerd volgens de juiste OEM-specificatie en/of toepasselijke vereisten.
Flexibele RightFit-servicecontracten die zich aanpassen aan veranderende bedrijfsbehoeften
Onze RightFit-serviceovereenkomsten zijn zo ontworpen dat beeldvormingssystemen, patiëntbewakingssystemen en echo-apparaten zo efficiënt mogelijk kunnen worden gebruikt. Onze RightFit-overeenkomsten worden afgestemd op de ondersteuning die u nodig hebt om klinische, operationele en financiële doelstellingen te behalen.
Krijg toegang tot virtuele training en training op locatie om de behandeling van COVID-19-patiënten te ondersteunen.
We maken en publiceren geregeld webinars met COVID-19-specifieke content. Kijk regelmatig of er updates zijn.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
