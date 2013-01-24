Startpagina
    Klik hier voor informatie over consumentenproducten van Philips of ondersteuning van consumentenproducten omtrent COVID-19.
    COVID-19

    Vragen? Neem contact op met uw Philips-vertegenwoordiger of bel naar +31 (0) 40 279 3333

    ondersteuningspictogram

    Klinische ondersteuning & informatiebronnen voor de behandeling van COVID-19


    Krijg toegang tot ondersteuning voor producten, waaronder informatie over reiniging en desinfectie, videotutorials, en meer.
    Informatiebronnen over beademing en respiratoire zorg
    Informatiebronnen over kritieke zorg en patiëntbewaking
    Reiniging en desinfectie bij kritieke zorg & patiëntbewaking
    Informatiebronnen over diagnostische beeldvorming en reinigingsinstructies
    Echografie-informatiebronnen en reinigingsinstructies

    covid

    Producten en diensten voor de behandeling van COVID-19


    Ontdek een uitgebreid portfolio van product- en dienstenoplossingen voor de behandeling van COVID-19-patiënten.
    Beademing & respiratoire zorg
    Thuisscreening & patiëntbewaking op afstand
    Diagnostische beeldvorming
    Onderhoud van apparatuur & service op afstand
    Patiëntbewaking en defibrillatie
    Tele-ICU & kritieke zorg op afstand
    Echografie
    COVID-19 Portaal
    COVID-19 screening & follow-up

    Diagnostische beeldvorming en IT

    Van IT-teams wordt verwacht dat ze de digitale transformatie van de gezondheidszorg voor de lange termijn bevorderen om de ongekende groei van ongestructureerde gegevens te beperken, IT-platformen te standaardiseren en steeds geavanceerdere cyberdreigingen te bestrijden. Tegelijkertijd moeten deze IT-teams optimaal presteren en zich snel aanpassen aan de nieuwe omgeving als gevolg van de wereldwijde COVID-19-crisis, door maatregelen te nemen die de ondersteuning van zorgteams in stand houden en tegelijkertijd de bescherming van patiëntgegevens, beveiliging en naleving waarborgen.
    Informatie over IT en digitale oplossingen in de zorg:
    Cyberbeveiliging in het tijdperk van geïntegreerde zorg
    Analyses die tactisch 'brandblussen' mogelijk maken
    Interoperabiliteit betekent betere patiëntenzorg

    Informatiebronnen over diagnostische beeldvorming en IT-ondersteuning

    CT & Nucleaire beeldvorming

    Klinische informatiebronnen

    Aanbevolen CT-borstprotocollen voor COVID-19-patiënten

    CT-scans met toegang op afstand voor COVID-19-patiënten

    Hoe longontstekingen bij COVID-19 er op CT-beelden uitzien

    Radiologische Covid-19-respons, Inzichten vanuit de loopgraven, door Edward Steiner MD, FACR en Gopal Punjabi MD

    RSNA-consensusverklaring voor CT over COVID-19

    Reiniging en desinfectie

    CT-systemen

    PET/CT-, SPECT/CT- en SPECT-systemen
    Diagnostisch röntgensysteem

    IntelliVue MX40-tutorials

    Philips MobileDiagnost wDR in COVID-19-omgevingen

    Philips MobileDiagnost wDR - mobiel systeem voor digitale radiografie

    Reiniging en desinfectie

    Instructies voor reiniging en desinfectie voor DXR
    Magnetische resonantie

    Videotutorials

    Philips-reinigingsprogramma's voor MR

    Reiniging en desinfectie

    Philips-reinigingsprogramma's voor MR
    Beeldgeleide therapie

    Reiniging en desinfectie

    Reinigings- en desinfectieprogramma voor IGT-systemen
    Overige informatie over beeldvorming

    Materiaal om mee aan de slag te gaan

    Philips POC Twitter

    EPA-lijst N desinfecteermiddel

    Uitgelichte beeldvormings- en IT-producten

      Lumify L12-4 Linear Array Transducer

      Lumify L12-4  

      Linear Array Transducer
      • Incredible Image Quality: Lumify facilitates clear visualization in technically difficult patients
      • Technology without compromise: Lumify’s performance readiness can help in urgent situations
      • Proven Innovation: Technology and portability extends the reach of ultrasound to impact patients
      989605451352
      Product bekijken
      Lumify C5-2 Curved Array Transducer

      Lumify C5-2  

      Curved Array Transducer
      • Incredible Image Quality: Lumify facilitates clear visualization in technically difficult patients
      • Technology without compromise: Lumify's performance readiness can help in urgent situations
      • Proven Innovation: Technology and portability extends the reach of ultrasound to impact patients
      989605450382
      Product bekijken
      Lumify Exceptional portable ultrasound from your smart device

      Lumify  

      Exceptional portable ultrasound from your smart device
      • App-based ultrasound
      • Exceptional image quality
      • Real-time technology updates
      795005
      Product bekijken
      CX50 Ultrasound system

      CX50 Critical care

      Ultrasound system
      • Premium technologies for proven performance
      • PureWave imaging for technically difficult patients
      • SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
      795076CC
      Product bekijken
      Sparq Ultrasound system

      Sparq  

      Ultrasound system
      • Simplicity Mode simplifies your controls on the system.
      • Intuitive Dynamic Interface makes scanning easy
      • Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
      795090CC
      Product bekijken
      EPIQ Elite A new class of premium ultrasound has arrived

      EPIQ Elite  

      A new class of premium ultrasound has arrived
      • nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
      • PureWave and xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
      • 24" HD MAX Display for the ultimate ultrasound visualization experience
      795098
      Product bekijken
      Affiniti Ultrasound system

      Affiniti 70

      Ultrasound system
      • It understands your every day
      • Designed for balance
      • Workflow meets wow
      795210
      Product bekijken

    Desinfectie van beeldvormingsproducten

    Instructies voor reiniging en desinfectie voor DXR
    Instructies voor reiniging en desinfectie van CT-systemen
    Philips-reinigingsprogramma's voor MR
    Reinigings- en desinfectieprogramma voor IGT-systemen

    Wij staan u bij

    georganiseerd

    Georganiseerd om te helpen

     
    We hebben onze resources en mogelijkheden op elkaar afgestemd om zorgsystemen sneller toegang te kunnen geven tot informatie en zorgoplossingen, zodat een optimale patiëntenzorg kan worden geboden.
    aanpassen

    Actief aanpassen

     
    We passen onze producten en technologieën aan en ontwikkelen deze verder om u te helpen om te gaan met de complexiteit van de ziekte, patiëntenpopulaties en zorgomstandigheden.
    verbindingen

    Verbindingen maken

     
    We benutten onze infrastructuur en platformen om zorgteams met elkaar te verbinden en zorgsystemen zo efficiënt mogelijk te laten communiceren terwijl ze de voorbereiding, respons en herstelinspanningen zo goed mogelijk uitvoeren.

