Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Zoektermen
Fast exams with premium image quality¹. A patient experience that patients want to talk about. Designed for first-time-right imaging, delivering fat-free and motion-free images. Expect nothing less with Philips Ingenia 1.5T S MR system.
Contact aanvragen
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Designed for first-time-right imaging
dStream
Exceptional patient experience
iPatient
Fast, robust workflow
Personalized imaging
Premium IQ³
Xtend magnet system
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand