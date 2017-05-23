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Ingenia 3.0T CX

MR system

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

We’ve designed Ingenia 3.0T CX with the performance that helps you explore with confidence, perform advanced clinical imaging that supports referrals, and conduct routine imaging efficiently. Thanks in part to exceptional Quasar Dual gradient performance. Your patients benefit from digital imaging that opens the door to personalized care.

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dStream
dStream

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

dStream

dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
Meer informatie
dStream
dStream

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
iPatient
iPatient

iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².

iPatient

iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².

iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².
Meer informatie
iPatient
iPatient

iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed

Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed

Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed

Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed

Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Meer informatie
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed

Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed

Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Meer informatie
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Enhance patient comfort
Enhance patient comfort

Enhance patient comfort

The ambient lighting and reduction of patient-perceived (in bore) noise enhance scanning comfort and support consistent exams.

Enhance patient comfort

Enhance patient comfort
The ambient lighting and reduction of patient-perceived (in bore) noise enhance scanning comfort and support consistent exams.

Enhance patient comfort

The ambient lighting and reduction of patient-perceived (in bore) noise enhance scanning comfort and support consistent exams.
Meer informatie
Enhance patient comfort
Enhance patient comfort

Enhance patient comfort

The ambient lighting and reduction of patient-perceived (in bore) noise enhance scanning comfort and support consistent exams.
Drive clinical performance
Drive clinical performance

Drive clinical performance

Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.

Drive clinical performance

Drive clinical performance
Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.

Drive clinical performance

Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.
Meer informatie
Drive clinical performance
Drive clinical performance

Drive clinical performance

Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.
Work at the forefront of clinical excellence
Work at the forefront of clinical excellence

Work at the forefront of clinical excellence

Explore new clinical pathways in oncology, neuroscience, and heart disease with our Advanced MRI capabilities.

Work at the forefront of clinical excellence

Work at the forefront of clinical excellence
Explore new clinical pathways in oncology, neuroscience, and heart disease with our Advanced MRI capabilities.

Work at the forefront of clinical excellence

Explore new clinical pathways in oncology, neuroscience, and heart disease with our Advanced MRI capabilities.
Meer informatie
Work at the forefront of clinical excellence
Work at the forefront of clinical excellence

Work at the forefront of clinical excellence

Explore new clinical pathways in oncology, neuroscience, and heart disease with our Advanced MRI capabilities.
Access high precision results
Access high precision results

Access high precision results

MultiTransmit 4D technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.

Access high precision results

Access high precision results
MultiTransmit 4D technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.

Access high precision results

MultiTransmit 4D technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.
Meer informatie
Access high precision results
Access high precision results

Access high precision results

MultiTransmit 4D technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Meer informatie
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
  • dStream
  • iPatient
  • Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
  • ScanWise Implant
Bekijk alle kenmerken
dStream
dStream

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

dStream

dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
Meer informatie
dStream
dStream

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
iPatient
iPatient

iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².

iPatient

iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².

iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².
Meer informatie
iPatient
iPatient

iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed

Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed

Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed

Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed

Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Meer informatie
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed

Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed

Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Meer informatie
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Enhance patient comfort
Enhance patient comfort

Enhance patient comfort

The ambient lighting and reduction of patient-perceived (in bore) noise enhance scanning comfort and support consistent exams.

Enhance patient comfort

Enhance patient comfort
The ambient lighting and reduction of patient-perceived (in bore) noise enhance scanning comfort and support consistent exams.

Enhance patient comfort

The ambient lighting and reduction of patient-perceived (in bore) noise enhance scanning comfort and support consistent exams.
Meer informatie
Enhance patient comfort
Enhance patient comfort

Enhance patient comfort

The ambient lighting and reduction of patient-perceived (in bore) noise enhance scanning comfort and support consistent exams.
Drive clinical performance
Drive clinical performance

Drive clinical performance

Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.

Drive clinical performance

Drive clinical performance
Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.

Drive clinical performance

Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.
Meer informatie
Drive clinical performance
Drive clinical performance

Drive clinical performance

Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.
Work at the forefront of clinical excellence
Work at the forefront of clinical excellence

Work at the forefront of clinical excellence

Explore new clinical pathways in oncology, neuroscience, and heart disease with our Advanced MRI capabilities.

Work at the forefront of clinical excellence

Work at the forefront of clinical excellence
Explore new clinical pathways in oncology, neuroscience, and heart disease with our Advanced MRI capabilities.

Work at the forefront of clinical excellence

Explore new clinical pathways in oncology, neuroscience, and heart disease with our Advanced MRI capabilities.
Meer informatie
Work at the forefront of clinical excellence
Work at the forefront of clinical excellence

Work at the forefront of clinical excellence

Explore new clinical pathways in oncology, neuroscience, and heart disease with our Advanced MRI capabilities.
Access high precision results
Access high precision results

Access high precision results

MultiTransmit 4D technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.

Access high precision results

Access high precision results
MultiTransmit 4D technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.

Access high precision results

MultiTransmit 4D technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.
Meer informatie
Access high precision results
Access high precision results

Access high precision results

MultiTransmit 4D technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Meer informatie
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

MultiTransmit 4D
Promotes high precision results

 

Using multiple RF sources, MultiTransmit adapts the RF signals to suit each individual patient. You get faster scans, enhanced image uniformity/consistency, over a broader range of applications be it body, breast, spine, or pediatrics.

ingenia ambient mr
Clinical Case Map

MR Body Map

 

Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy 

 

Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.

 

Learn more

 

FieldStrength

FieldStrenght image

FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.

FieldStrength

NetForum Community

NetForum Community

Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.

NetForum community

Find the right coil for your system

 

Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.

Coil Selector
Ingenia smal new

Documentatie

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Gebruiksaanwijzingen (1)

Gebruiksaanwijzingen

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Gebruiksaanwijzingen (1)

Gebruiksaanwijzingen

Bekijk alle documentatie

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Gebruiksaanwijzingen (1)

Gebruiksaanwijzingen

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

Xtend magnet system
Xtend magnet system
Magnet weight
  • 4500 kg
Bore design
  • 60 cm
Maximum FOV
  • 50 cm
Typical homogeneity at 40 cm DSV
  • ≤ 0.57 ppm
HeliumSave technology (Zero boil-off)
  • Yes
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
  • 0 l /hr
Quasar Dual gradients
Quasar Dual gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 80 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 200 T/m/s
Max. sustained power per axis
  • 60 kW
RF transmit
RF transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Output power
  • 2 x 18 kW
Number of independent RF amplifiers
  • 2
Resolution parameters
Resolution parameters
Max. scan matrix
  • 1024 (2048 optional)
Highest in-plane resolution
  • 5 μm
Max. number of slices
  • 1024
Patient environment
Patient environment
Bore design
  • 60 cm
Flare on both ends
  • Yes
Tunnel flare
  • 110 cm
Maximum weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550 lbs)
Maximum weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550lbs)
Patient transport system (optional)
  • FlexTrak
Patient trasnport system (optional)
  • FlexTrak
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Yes
Site Planning
Site Planning
Total gantry installed weight
  • ≤ 5800 kg
Minimum siting requirement
  • 30 m²
dStream workflow
dStream workflow
FlexCoverage Posterior coil
  • Yes
FlexCoverage Anterior coils (optional)
  • Yes
FlexConnect connectors
  • Yes
FlexTrak tabletop
  • Yes
FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak patient transport system (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak Mammo mammography solution (optional)
  • Yes
iPatient efficiency assistance
iPatient efficiency assistance
SmartStart
  • Yes
SmartSelect
  • Yes
SmartExam (optional)
  • Yes
SmartLine (package dependent)
  • Yes
SmartLink (package dependent)
  • Yes
dStream RF Receive
dStream RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil
Signal chain from coil to reconstructer
  • Fully digital
Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
  • Digital
Signal chain from connector to magnet
  • Digital
Signal chain from magnet to reconstructor
  • Digital
Xtend magnet system
Xtend magnet system
Magnet weight
  • 4500 kg
Bore design
  • 60 cm
Quasar Dual gradients
Quasar Dual gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 80 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 200 T/m/s
Bekijk alle specificaties
Xtend magnet system
Xtend magnet system
Magnet weight
  • 4500 kg
Bore design
  • 60 cm
Maximum FOV
  • 50 cm
Typical homogeneity at 40 cm DSV
  • ≤ 0.57 ppm
HeliumSave technology (Zero boil-off)
  • Yes
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
  • 0 l /hr
Quasar Dual gradients
Quasar Dual gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 80 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 200 T/m/s
Max. sustained power per axis
  • 60 kW
RF transmit
RF transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Output power
  • 2 x 18 kW
Number of independent RF amplifiers
  • 2
Resolution parameters
Resolution parameters
Max. scan matrix
  • 1024 (2048 optional)
Highest in-plane resolution
  • 5 μm
Max. number of slices
  • 1024
Patient environment
Patient environment
Bore design
  • 60 cm
Flare on both ends
  • Yes
Tunnel flare
  • 110 cm
Maximum weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550 lbs)
Maximum weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550lbs)
Patient transport system (optional)
  • FlexTrak
Patient trasnport system (optional)
  • FlexTrak
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Yes
Site Planning
Site Planning
Total gantry installed weight
  • ≤ 5800 kg
Minimum siting requirement
  • 30 m²
dStream workflow
dStream workflow
FlexCoverage Posterior coil
  • Yes
FlexCoverage Anterior coils (optional)
  • Yes
FlexConnect connectors
  • Yes
FlexTrak tabletop
  • Yes
FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak patient transport system (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak Mammo mammography solution (optional)
  • Yes
iPatient efficiency assistance
iPatient efficiency assistance
SmartStart
  • Yes
SmartSelect
  • Yes
SmartExam (optional)
  • Yes
SmartLine (package dependent)
  • Yes
SmartLink (package dependent)
  • Yes
dStream RF Receive
dStream RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil
Signal chain from coil to reconstructer
  • Fully digital
Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
  • Digital
Signal chain from connector to magnet
  • Digital
Signal chain from magnet to reconstructor
  • Digital

Related products

Alternative products

  • ¹. Premium Image Quality (IQ) defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller
  • ². Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, FlexStream enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil positioning and patient setup time.
  • ³, ⁴. Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non-digital/dStream system.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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