Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Break new ground in throughput, efficiency, and quality with the power of digital broadband MRI. Enjoy a low total cost of ownership with Philips Ingenia 1.5T CX. Deliver fast, high quality imaging that may help attract new referrals and increase patient satisfaction.
A magnet for new referrals
Up to 30% higher throughput³
Enhanced diagnostic information
Premium IQ⁶
Making every minute count
dStream
iPatient
ScanWise Implant
Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.
¹. Premium fat-free defined as mDIXON fat-free compared to Dixon fat-free (3-echo, fixed TE)
². Premium motion-free defined as MultiVane XD compared to Propeller correction (Pipe et al. A Revised Motion Estimation Algorithm for Propeller MRI, MRM August, 2014.)
³. Up to 30% higher throughput. Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, iPatient enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil positioning and patient setup time
⁴. The integrated dStream coils (NVC and posterior) can cover all neuro and spine exams, adding up to >60% of overall MR procedure volume
⁵. Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system
⁶. Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller
⁷. Compared to Achieva
