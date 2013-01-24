Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Klik hier voor informatie over consumentenproducten van Philips of ondersteuning van consumentenproducten omtrent COVID-19.
COVID-19

Producten & diensten

Vragen? Neem contact op met uw Philips-vertegenwoordiger of bel naar +31 (0) 40 279 3333

Startpagina COVID-19

Klinische ondersteuning & informatie

Producten & diensten

Klinische webinars

Startpagina COVID-19

Klinische ondersteuning & informatie

Producten & diensten

Klinische webinars
ondersteuningspictogram

Klinische ondersteuning & informatiebronnen voor de behandeling van COVID-19


Krijg toegang tot ondersteuning voor producten, waaronder informatie over reiniging en desinfectie, videotutorials, en meer.
Informatiebronnen over beademing en respiratoire zorg
Informatiebronnen over kritieke zorg en patiëntbewaking
Reiniging en desinfectie bij kritieke zorg & patiëntbewaking
Informatiebronnen over diagnostische beeldvorming en reinigingsinstructies
Echografie-informatiebronnen en reinigingsinstructies

Startpagina COVID-19

Klinische ondersteuning & informatie

Producten & diensten

Klinische webinars
covid

Producten en diensten voor de behandeling van COVID-19


Ontdek een uitgebreid portfolio van product- en dienstenoplossingen voor de behandeling van COVID-19-patiënten.
Beademing & respiratoire zorg
Thuisscreening & patiëntbewaking op afstand
Diagnostische beeldvorming
Onderhoud van apparatuur & service op afstand
Patiëntbewaking en defibrillatie
Tele-ICU & kritieke zorg op afstand
Echografie
COVID-19 Portaal
COVID-19 screening & follow-up

    Beademingsapparaten & respiratoire zorg

    Philips biedt een breed portfolio aan respiratoire oplossingen, waaronder invasieve en niet-invasieve ventilatoren, variërend van gemiddelde tot hoge acuïteit, zuurstoftherapie, CPAP- en BiPAP-therapie, vernevelaars en maskers. We zijn actief betrokken bij onze klanten over de hele wereld om toegang tot deze oplossingen te vergemakkelijken, in de wetenschap dat ze artsen, ziekenhuizen en zorgsystemen kunnen helpen bij hun inspanningen in deze complexe en dynamische omgeving.
    (Opmerking: niet alle producten zijn verkrijgbaar in alle regio's. Neem contact op met uw Philips-vertegenwoordiger of bel naar +31 (0) 40 279 3333 voor de volledige beschikbaarheid van het portfolio.)

    Uitgelichte producten voor beademing en respiratoire zorg

    E30-beademingsapparaat

    Het nieuwe Philips Respironics E30-beademingsapparaat

    Een direct beschikbaar beademingsapparaat om het nijpende tekort aan ziekenhuisbeademingsapparatuur op te vangen
    Meer informatie
    Klinische training en informatiebronnen | Gebruik van apparaten en instructiemateriaal |
    Meer informatie >

    Beademing

    Slaaptherapie

    Wegwerpmaskers met niet-geventileerde opties

    Herbruikbare maskers

    Respiratoire toediening van medicijnen

    Luchtweg vrijmaken

    Zuurstof

    Meer informatie over ons continuüm van ziekenhuiszorg tot thuiszorg

    Bekijk onze beademingsoplossingen

    Wij staan u bij

    georganiseerd

    Georganiseerd om te helpen

     
    We hebben onze resources en mogelijkheden op elkaar afgestemd om zorgsystemen sneller toegang te kunnen geven tot informatie en zorgoplossingen, zodat een optimale patiëntenzorg kan worden geboden.
    aanpassen

    Actief aanpassen

     
    We passen onze producten en technologieën aan en ontwikkelen deze verder om u te helpen om te gaan met de complexiteit van de ziekte, patiëntenpopulaties en zorgomstandigheden.
    verbindingen

    Verbindingen maken

     
    We benutten onze infrastructuur en platformen om zorgteams met elkaar te verbinden en zorgsystemen zo efficiënt mogelijk te laten communiceren terwijl ze de voorbereiding, respons en herstelinspanningen zo goed mogelijk uitvoeren.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand