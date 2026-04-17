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Respironics AF531
Respironics AF531
Oro-nasal mask
Ventilatiemaskers
Respironics AF531
Oro-nasal mask
Ventilatiemaskers
The Respironics AF531 mask offers features that address patient comfort, proper mask fitting and ventilator compatibility.
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Documentatie
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Respironics AF531 Oro-nasal mask
(2.73 MB)
Alles bekijken
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Capstrap feature
CleanClip system
Kenmerken
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
The AF531 oro-nasal mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal.
Capstrap feature
The AF531 with Capstrap headgear provides an excellent fit and simple reapplication.
CleanClip system
Support your infection control efforts with the CleanClip system.
Meer weergeven
Documentatie
Product Brochure Philips Respironics AF531 Oro-nasal mask
PDF
|
2.73 MB
AF531 Oro-Nasal Mask - Hospital Respiratory Mask | Philips - Philips