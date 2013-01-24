By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Philips Avent nipple protectors are made of soft, ultra-thin, odorless, medical grade silicone. They are designed for use by nursing mothers who have developed sore or cracked nipples and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. They should only be considered upon advice from a healthcare professional such as you.
Shaped for maximum skin contact
Philips Avent nipple protectors are butterfly shaped to allow baby more contact with the breast and not interfere with natural mother/baby bonding. Baby can still feel and smell the mother’s skin and continue to stimulate the milk supply while suckling, returning easily to the breast once nipples are healed.
Designed to fit
Designed with 3 holes for optimum milk flow to baby. Available in two sizes, standard and small. The small size is ideal for use by smaller babies since the smaller circumference of the nipple section makes it easier for them to latch on.
