Threshold PEP is used for airway clearance, bronchial hygiene, or as an alternative to chest physical therapy. The resistive load creates positive pressure during exhalation that helps open the airways and allows mucus to be expelled.
Flow-independent one-way valve is suitable for all patients
Works in any position for effective therapy
Improved mobilization helps clear lungs
Using the Threshold PEP helps patients breathe more freely. It improves mobilization and prevents accumulation of secretions.
Optimizes bronchodilation for improved gas exchange
When combined with respiratory drug delivery via nebulizer or MDI spacer devices, the Threshold PEP promotes effective breathing.
Constant pressure removes the need for a pressure indicator
Resistance training for improved central and peripheral airway function
Mouthpiece
Convenient design is reliable and easy to clean
The Threshold PEP is made of durable, high-impact acrylic.
