IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Oncology Platform Virtual Tumor Board Solution

IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Oncology Platform

Virtual Tumor Board Solution

Philips's solution transforms and enhances the Tumor Board process. It streamlines preparation, enhances review and analysis, and empowers the cancer care team to reach clinical treatment decisions based upon rich dashboards, diagnostic images, reports, and structured patient data. The sessions can be attended virtually or in-person - synchronously or asynchronously.

Tumor board management

Schedule, prepare, manage, and aid collaborative decisions for the multidisciplinary teams.
Automatic aggregation of relevant data

Bring actionable clinical patient information together from disparate sources, including EMRs, lab systems, pathology, radiology and genomics.
Longitudinal patient timeline

Help clinicians navigate through their patient's history and provide quick access to relevant reports and radiology and pathology images.
Rich dashboards

Facilitate collaborative diagnostic, treatment and follow-up decisions by Multidisciplinary and Molecular Tumor boards.
Similar patients cohort analysis

Leverage your cancer registry information to help improve quality of care.
Standards-based EMR integration

Connect with Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise providing a single, standards-based point of interoperability, while reducing complexity and cost in your healthcare environment.
Philips IntelliSpace Oncology is a new cloud-based informatics solution designed to enable comprehensive patient-centric cancer care. At its core, IntelliSpace Oncology brings actionable clinical patient information together from disparate data sources, including electronic medical records, lab systems, pathology, and genomics. Information is intelligently organized on rich dashboards to facilitate collaborative diagnostic, treatment and follow-up decisions by multidisciplinary tumor boards. Evidence-based support tools, such as cohort analysis of similar patients, help drive confident treatment decisions. As a cloud-based solution, powered by Philips HealthSuite, IntelliSpace Oncology also helps support value-based care delivery through manageable start-up and predictable operational costs. 
Philips envisions a cloud-based integrated informatics solution that enables more seamless cancer care with automated access to rich, actionable clinical information.
Software designed to streamline tumor boards and support oncology care teams on treatment decisions hosted on a secure cloud infrastructure

Oncology treatment is evolving faster than clinical teams can adapt. Whether it’s the thousands of active clinical trials or the rapidly increasing number of approved immunotherapies, clinical care providers need tools that combine patient data from EMRs, imaging, biomarkers, and other diagnostics with molecular profiling to make the most-informed care decision.

Unlock the efficacy of personalized medicine by unifying healthcare data on one platform

With workflow solutions from analysis to treatment decision, IntelliSpace Oncology enables healthcare organizations to effectively launch, implement, and scale precision medicine programs now. With infrastructure and artificial intelligence tools in place, we prepare healthcare organizations for the future of precision medicine.
CIOs are leading the shift and we’re working alongside them to address critical IT concerns.

Reduce IT infrastructure complexity and simplify maintenance

  • Hybrid cloud-based platform
  • Automated data integration, including clinical (EMR. PACS and departmental systems), and molecular (sequencing, pathology) data
  • HL7, FHIR data management capabilities with EMR, PACS, LIS and LIMS, EDW, Registry

Data safety and security

  • Full audit traceability
  • Includes security and privacy features and controls to facilitate compliance with best practices
  • Incorporates backup, recovery, and encryption tools to protect confidentiality, integrity and availability
  • Secure authentication and authorization mechanisms
How CIOs are driving digital healthcare transformation youtube video thumbnail

How CIOs are driving digital healthcare transformation

Confident path to treatment

Learn about our enterprise oncology informatics solutions for patient-centric care.

Join us at key events to see how our integrated solutions can help you address your challenges in precision medicine in oncology.
Clinical workflows that streamline collaboration between specialties so oncologist can focus on patient care

