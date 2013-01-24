By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Offers a controlled bioinformatics environment for processing pipelines, built to medical device QMS standards. It offers traceability, reproducibility, QC, storage, and a versatile pipeline builder for cancer genomic data. The data may include .fastq, .bcl formats, as well as .vcf , .json and .xml.
Clinical knowledgebase
Clinical knowledgebase
Provides clinical and biological annotations for therapy and clinical trial matching. Annotation resources may include functional, biological, molecular pathways and disease indication information (e.g. CKB, COSMIC, ClinVar, Ensembl-vep, UCSC , dbNSFP, etc).
Web portal
Web portal
Enables the clinical evidence driven variant selection and clinical reporting of results. It brings all the genomics and clinical information together via an easily accessible and secure interface. Report template will then be specified by the customer and configured by Philips.
Molecular tumor board
Molecular tumor board
Enables oncologists to prioritize therapies which are matched based on the patient’s molecular and clinical profile in a collaborative fashion to obtain the best therapy recommendation for the patient.
Clinical data integration
Clinical data integration
Automated clinical data inbound/outbound integration per specification with our IntelliBridge Enterpise integration engine from/to EHR or other clinical IT systems.
- Some products are only available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.