Zoektermen

NL
EN

iE33 xMATRIX S8-3t Micro TEE

Transducer

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

The S8-3t is a miniaturized multiplane transducer designed specifically for the smallest patients. Micro transesophageal sector array. 8 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. Physical dimensions: Tip: 7.5 x 5.5 x 18.5 mm (width, height, length); Tip: 7.5 x 5.5 x 18.5 mm (width, height, length). Adult length gastroscope: 85 cm. Manually rotatable multiplane array from 0 to 180 degrees. Manual control of anterior and posterior flexion. 2D, steerable PW Doppler, CW Doppler, color Doppler, advanced XRES, M-mode, and harmonic imaging. Pediatric, including infants, and adult TEE applications: patients > 2.5 kg (5.5 lb).

Neem contact op
Kenmerken
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
Bekijk alle kenmerken
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.