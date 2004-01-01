Zoektermen

EPIQ7 C10-4ec Broadband Curved Array

Transducer

10 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range. End-fire sector, 8 mm radius of curvature, 147° field of view (wide scan enabled). Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), directional CPA, SonoCT, XRES, and harmonic imaging. Endocavitary applications, including vaginal, and rectal. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.

