Zoektermen

EPIQ7 S5-1 Sector Array

Transducer

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

5 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range. PureWave crystal technology - increases bandwidth and efficiency for broader patient range and improved clinical performance. 2D, steerable PW Doppler and CW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, Color Doppler, Tissue Doppler, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging including LVO. Adult, pediatric, and congenital heart disease applications.

Neem contact op
Kenmerken
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
Bekijk alle kenmerken
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.