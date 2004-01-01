5 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range. PureWave crystal technology - increases bandwidth and efficiency for broader patient range and improved clinical performance. 2D, steerable PW Doppler and CW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, Color Doppler, Tissue Doppler, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging including LVO. Adult, pediatric, and congenital heart disease applications.
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.