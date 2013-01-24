Connected Cardiology begins here.
81% of cardiology patients* surveyed feel it is important that the healthcare system in their country is integrated so tests or screenings are not duplicated when visiting different facilities, demonstrating the need for a fully integrated cardiology solution. Our next-generation cardiovascular image and information management solution, IntelliSpace Cardiovascular provides clinicians with a single point of access to a patient-centric repository of comprehensive cardiovascular information that helps to support clinical decision making. IntelliSpace Cardiovascular provides diagnostic quality echo images anytime, virtually anywhere.
*According to the Future Health Index, a recent study commissioned by Philips.