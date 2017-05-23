IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia Patient data management system

Leveraging clinical information is a key component to drive improvements and deliver a high quality of patient care. Hospital systems are facing staffing challenges in all disciplines along with increasing operating costs. IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) can provide advanced clinical decision support, which can enable structured documentation and analytic tools across the care continuum. ICCA can help you cut through the complexity to support your delivery of quality care, patient and staff safety and better patient outcomes.