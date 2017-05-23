Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Pinnacle³ Centralized computing power in a compact package

Pinnacle³ Expert

Centralized computing power in a compact package

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Expert is an affordable, high-performance treatment planning system enabling efficient treatment planning from virtually anywhere.

Neem contact op

Media galerij

Kenmerken
Improved computation speeds

Improved computation speeds by up to 480%

Designed specifically to meet the needs of the small clinic, Expert is an affordable, high-performance system enabling efficient treatment planning from virtually anywhere.
Plan faster with Pinnacle³ Expert.

Plan faster with Pinnacle³ Expert.

Calculation speeds are of the utmost concern, particularly for computationally intensive tasks such as SmartArc planning. Pinnacle³ Expert is powered by advanced Intel Xeon* processors, resulting in greatly improved system performance and speed improvements of up to 480% versus the 810 and up to 240% versus the 810X.1
Reduce operational costs.

Reduce operational costs.

Eliminate the need to support multiple workstations in the Pinnacle³ network. Leverage existing PC and Macintosh computers as client access points. Manage an entire Pinnacle³ network from one server.
Pinnacle³ applications

The demand for efficient treatment planning is increasing.

Even the smallest centers are adopting sophisticated treatment techniques to improve patient care and remain competitive. As clinicians become more and more mobile, there is an increased demand for fast and reliable remote access. Pinnacle³ Expert provides an affordable, high-performance solution without the high costs of IT support.
Improve user access.

Improve user access.

Access all Pinnacle³ functionalities from a variety of PC and Macintosh devices.2,3. Low bandwidth network requirements help facilitate robust connectivity during sessions

Technische specificaties

Pinnacle³ Expert Server
Pinnacle³ Expert Server
CPU
  • Xeon E3 1275, 4-core, 3.5 GHz
Memory
  • 32 GB (8 x DDR3 4 GB 1333)
Storage space
  • 3.5 TB
RAID
  • LSI 4 port, 6 GB SAS RAID 5 controller
Monitor
  • Widescreen (16:10); 1680 x 1050 with 24 bit color; supports extended monitor
Display support
  • 24" LCD display 1680 x 1050, dual monitor support for a total desktop area of 3360 x 1050
Network ports
  • Two 100/1000 Mbps network ports
DVD drive
  • Included
Data storage
  • Four 2 TB (raw) hard disk drives configured in a RAID 5 storage array with a single hot-spare hard drive yielding approximately 3.5 TB of usable storage for patient data, Pinnacle³ binaries, and user home directories
File system
  • ZFS
Thin client connections
  • Supports multiple thin client or VCC access point installations, up to three active connections at a time.
Plan size
  • System handles plans using up to a combined 30 GB of physical RAM
System thread support
  • Supports up to eight system threads (example: two simultaneously calculating SmartArc plans using four threads each, or eight threads total)
Pinnacle³ Expert Client
Pinnacle³ Expert Client
CPU
  • Xeon E3 1275, 4-core, 3.5 GHz
Memory
  • 32 GB (8 x DDR3 4 GB 1333)
Storage space
  • NA
RAID
  • NA
Display support
  • 24" LCD display 1680 x 1050, dual monitor support for a total desktop area of 3360 x 1050
Monitor
  • Widescreen (16:10); 1680 x 1050 with 24 bit color; supports extended monitor
Network ports
  • Two 100/1000 Mbps network ports
DVD drive
  • Included
Data storage
  • Four 2 TB (raw) hard disk drives configured in a RAID 5 storage array with a single hot-spare hard drive yielding approximately 3.5 TB of usable storage for patient data, Pinnacle³ binaries, and user home directories
File system
  • ZFS
Thin client connections
  • Supports multiple thin client or VCC access point installations, up to three active connections at a time.
Plan size
  • System handles plans using up to a combined 30 GB of physical RAM
System thread support
  • Supports up to eight system threads (example: two simultaneously calculating SmartArc plans using four threads each, or eight threads total)
Virtual Client Connection (VCC)
Virtual Client Connection (VCC)
PC/Mac hardware
  • Not included (user provided)
Minimum specifications
  • Windows*: Minimum specifications as required by Microsoft Windows 7*, XP or Vista (32 and 64 bit). Macintosh: OS X v10.6 (Snow Leopard) or later. English, French, German, and Dutch localized keyboards only. Disk space: 100 MB to load emulation application. Display resolution: 1280 x 1024 or better with dual monitor support. Ethernet: 10/100/1000; 100 MB full duplex interface with switched network hub

Documentatie

Productoverzicht (1)

Productoverzicht

Klantenverhaal (1)

Klantenverhaal

Brochure (3)

Brochure

  • *Documentation on file.
  • **Supports Macs with localized keyboards in English, French, German, and Dutch, OS X v.10.6 and higher.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand