By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
SmartArc plans are delivered while the gantry rotates around the patient. The intensity of the radiation is modulated and the shape of the beam is dynamically adjusted by moving the MLC leaves. The gantry speed and dose rates may also be changed during the rotation. This provides you with the potential to create plans that are comparable to your standard IMRT plans but with a shorter treatment time.
Advanced SmartArc technology
Flexible treatment planning
SmartArc allows single or multiple user definable arcs and supports both constant and variable dose rate delivery. Constant dose rate delivery allows clinicians to explore the benefits of VMAT delivery without the expense and downtime associated with an upgrade to their linear accelerator.
Supports multiple accelerators
Meet your clinical needs
SmartArc is the first commercially released inverse planning solution designed for both Elekta and Varian linear accelerators, using a conventional multileaf collimator. This flexibility allows clinicians the freedom to choose the delivery device that best fits their clinical needs and department configuration.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.