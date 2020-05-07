4D FreeBreathing allows you to obtain excellent image quality from multi-phase liver studies performed without breathholds. This application is motion robust through its built-in respiratory soft gating and compatibility with high precision external sensors, like VitalEye. As a result, 4D FreeBreathing delivers reliable results that can improve imaging¹. You can easily define variable timings for multiple phases to seamlessly fit 4D FreeBreathing into your current workflow.
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.Ik begrijp het
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.Ik begrijp het
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.