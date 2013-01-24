Startpagina
Designed for the ordinary person in the extraordinary moment, Philips HeartStart HS1 AED is ready to act and virtually ready to go. It allows anyone with little or no training to treat the most common cause of suspected sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) by delivering a shock quickly and effectively, wherever SCA happens. The HS1 AED provides practically real-time guidance through step-by-step voice commands from pad placement to performing CPR. When every minute counts, Philips HeartStart HS1 AED is the partner by your side. Side by side. Step by step.

Ready to go the moment it arrives

Ready to act. Ready to go.

HS1 is virtually ready to go the moment it arrives. With the Ready-Pack configuration, the HS1 AED is positioned inside the carry case, with Adult SMART Pads Cartridge and battery already installed and with a spare Adult SMART pads cartridge in place. Just pull the green tab to launch the initial self-test and press the green On/Off button, which activates voice instructions and visual icons.
Guide the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest

Start quickly. Treat confidently.

HS1 includes features to help guide the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest with easy setup, clear voice commands and a real time metronome for performing CPR. HS1 conducts a series of automatic self-tests daily, weekly and monthly, including testing the pads, internal circuitry, waveform delivery and battery capacity so you can be assured when the moment comes, you will have a partner by your side.
Integrated SMART Pads

Easy as 1-2-3

We’ve equipped HS1 with integrated SMART Pads that will provide feedback to the AED so it can adapt its voice instructions to your actions and your pace. The system won’t announce the next step until you are ready. Prompts are repeated and rephrased if needed and include additional instructions to aid understanding. The system senses when the special Infant/Child SMART Pads cartridge is installed and automatically adjusts CPR instructions and shock energy to a level more appropriate for infants and children under 25 kg or 55 lbs. or 0-8 years old.
  • * The Infant/Child pads cartridge is sold separately, and available only under the order of a physician, by prescription only in the United States.

