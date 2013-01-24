When equipped with the rechargeable training and administration pack (M3864A), the FR2-series defibrillator acts as a trainer. Its shock delivery capability is disabled while you train with nine realistic scenarios. And when connected to a simulator, or a special training manikin capable of producing an ECG rhythm, the FR2+ with training and administration pack will produce realistic responses to various heart rhythms. In addition to training, the pack allows qualified medical personnel to reconfigure the defibrillator's behavior to your specific cardiac arrest protocol.