The 16 mb data card holds approximately 8 hours of incident and ECG information, or one hour with voice recording. A flash data card reader (M3524A) enables data transfer from the card to a personal computer for use with Philips HeartStart Event Review data management software.

Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3860A, M3861A, M3840A, M3841A
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .023 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 = 1 data card and 1 tray
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
