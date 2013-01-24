Startpagina
A complete training kit consisting of an AED Trainer 2, remote control, AED Little Anne training manikin with Laerdal Link technology, remote control, trainer carry case and instructions for use. An all-in-one comprehensive training solution consisting of an AED Trainer 2, carrying case, quick reference card, user's guide, remote control, 1 set of Training Pads (M3755A) for AED Little Anne, 1 AED Little Anne training manikin with shirt and carrying bag.

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3755A
Product Type
  • AED Training Materials
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 8.500 kg
Packaging Unit
  • contains 1 AED Trainer 2, 1 remote control, 1 AED Little Anne training manikin
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A

