Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

7-Wire Lead Set Lead Set

7-Wire Lead Set

Lead Set

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Add 7-Lead ECG snap Set for 12-Lead use (IEC)

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3535A, M3536A
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .318 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1663A
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Number of Leads
  • 7
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Snap
Color Coding
  • IEC

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand