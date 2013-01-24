Startpagina
Flow Sensor Neonatal Spirometry

Flow Sensor Neonatal

Spirometry

IntelliVue Spirometry CO2. Flow sensor, neonatal, infant. Spirometry combined CO2/flow, ET.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1014A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Spirometry
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .780 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 10 per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Gas Spirometry
Patient Application
  • Neonatal

