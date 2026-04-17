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ECG
Wet gel electrode 50mm round
Wet gel electrode 50mm round
ECG accessories
ECG
Wet gel electrode 50mm round
ECG accessories
ECG
Disposable, clear tape backing, wet gel electrode for monitoring ECG. 50mm (2") round. 30/pouch, 300/case
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Technische ondersteuning
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Documentatie
Brochure
Diagnostic cardiology supplies catalog
(2.35 MB)
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Specificaties
Product details
Product Category
ECG
Gel-Type
Wet
Patient Application
Adult; Child
Material
Paper Tape
Electrode Shape
Round
Product Type
Electrode
Electrode Size
50 mm (2") round
Electrode Connector Type
Snap, Grabber
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Latex-free
Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Packaging Unit
30 electrodes per pouch, 10 pouches per box
Minimum Shelf Life
18 months
CE Certified
Yes
Use with non-Philips medical instruments
Yes
Documentatie
Diagnostic cardiology supplies catalog
PDF
|
2.35 MB
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Clear tape wet gel ECG electrode Electrode - Philips