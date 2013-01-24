Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Multi-Care multi-patient use cuff, adult xl Cuff

Multi-Care multi-patient use cuff, adult xl

Cuff

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

The Philips 989803183351 Multi-Care non-invasive blood pressure (NBP) cuff is a multi-patient adult XL cuff that can be re-used when cleaned according to hospital protocols, offering practical and economical benefits. Limb circumference 27–35 cm (10.6–13.8 in). Extra long version of the M1877A

Neem contact op

Media galerij

Kenmerken
Reusable after cleaning and disinfection

Cuffs that are built to last

Our Multi-Care cuffs are an excellent choice for areas where the risk of cross-contamination is high, or where cuffs are subject to heavy soiling, such as the OR and ER. When cleaned and disinfected according to hospital protocols, these cuffs can be reused, extending their longevity and reducing the impact on your budget.
Strength and reliability

Subject to rigorous testing

Our Multi-Care cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs are tested for durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862474, 862478, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M1008B, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS, 863283
Product Category
  • NBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Cuff
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1.115 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 10 cuffs per box
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B
Not made with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
FDA Approved
  • Yes
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • Adult Extra-Long, 58 cm (22.8 in)
Bladder Width
  • 13 cm (5.1 in)
Cuff Color
  • Navy Blue
Limb Circumference
  • 27 to 35 cm (10.6–13.8 in)
Bladder Length
  • 28 cm (11in)
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet

Documentatie

Brochure (3)

Brochure

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand