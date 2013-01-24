Patient cable for the Philips IntelliVue Neuro Muscular Transmission Module 865383. Reusable cable comes with green 12-pin module connector and splits on the opposite site into 3 individual wires - One 30 cm (12 inch) long wire with the acceleration sensor and two 20 cm (7.9 inch) long grabber lead sets connecting to snap style stimulation electrodes. Total cable length: 3 m (9.8 feet). 1 Sales Unit = 1 Cable.