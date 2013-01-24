Startpagina
The rugged FRx carry case made of wipeable urethane was designed to hold the FRx defibrillator as well as its main accessories and supplies. The carrying case is intended for use in environments where the defibrillator is protected from moisture and harsh treatment

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861304
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .800 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 case = per package
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
