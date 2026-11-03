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Patiëntmonitoring
EC5
EC5
ID-Module
Patiëntmonitoring
EC5
ID-Module
Patiëntmonitoring
The EC5 is a device identification module and port for connecting external medical devices with IntelliBridge EC10.
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Technische ondersteuning
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Allows any pin configuration for EC10/40/80.
Kenmerken
Device Detection and Driver Selection
Together with the IntelliBridge EC5 ID module, the IntelliBridge EC10 module and EC10 Interface Board support automatic device detection and driver selection (plug and play).
Specificaties
Physical Specifications
Weight
0.3 kg/0.7 lb
Dimensions
36 x 102 x 111 mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in
Technical Specifications
Electromagnetic Compatibility
IEC 60601-1-2 :2014
EN 60601-1-2:2015
EC5 ID-Module - Philips