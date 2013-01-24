Confidently perform general surgeries and complex vascular procedures with this versatile all-round imaging system. The BV Endura enables quick positioning, easy patient access, and superb quality images to enhance workflow and decision making.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
1. Compared to conventional filtration of 3 millimeters aluminium as required by IEC 60601-2-43, 2010.
2. May not be available in all countries.
