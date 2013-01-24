Disposable cloth, solid gel, snap electrode. Silver/silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor, repositionable. Neonatal and pediatric monitoring, 22mm x 33mm (7/8" x 1-1/4"), non-invasive patient monitor.
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Material
|
|Patient Application
|
|Electrode Size
|
|Electrode Shape
|
|Gel-Type
|
|Electrode Connector Type
|
|Temperature Range for Storage
|