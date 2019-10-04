Advanced Echocardiography

Trainingsduur
1 dag
Kosten
Geen
Certificaat van deelname*
Ja
Trainer
Claudia van der Voort, Deborah van der Hart en Zwanet Hamberg
Locatie
Philips Stadion , Frederiklaan 10a, 5616 NH Eindhoven
Doelgroep
Cardiologen, echocardiografisten, cardio anesthesisten
Cursusnummer
41019
Training op eigen systeem
|
Programma
|
|
09.00 – 09.30
|
Registratie en Koffie
|
09.30 – 10.15
|
Advanced simultanious 2D Echocardiography
|
10.15 – 11.00
|
Dynamic HeartModel
|
11.00 – 11.45
|
Live 3D TEE
|
11.45 – 12.15
|
Demonstratie iRotate, DHM, 3D
|
12.15 – 13.00
|
Lunch
|
13.00 – 13.45
|
2D Strain, de basis
|
13.45 – 14.30
|
Strain bij oncologisce patiënten
|
14.30 – 14.45
|
Pauze
|
14.45 – 15.30
|
Strain bij AS en Cardiomyopathien
|
15.30
|
Vragen en afsluiting
Mochten er vragen zijn omtrent de inschrijving, dan kunt u contact opnemen met Rosita Kooiman (Sales support officer)
E-mail: rosita.kooiman@philips.com
Mochten er vragen zijn omtrent de inhoud van de cursus, dan kunt u contact opnemen met:
Deborah van der Hart- de Haan (Applicatie Specialist Cardiac Ultrasound)
Tel.: +31 6 27006346
Email: deborah.de.haan@philips.com
Claudia van der Voort van der Kleij- Kehrens (Applicatie Specialist Cardiac Ultrasound)
Tel.: +31 6 21120472
Email: claudia.van.der.voort@philips.com
Zwanet Hamberg (Sales Modality Specialist Cardiac Ultrasound)
Tel.: +31 6 10947642
Email: zwanet.hamberg@philips.com
Voor deze cursus is accreditatie aangevraagd bij SBHFL.
