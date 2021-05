“We waren het enige Europese team dat een presentatie mocht geven op een AI-evenement in het Witte Huis”

Turning data and artificial intelligence from a promise to an actual, tangible clinical benefit; that, in a nutshell, is the mission of Anca Bucur. Originally she started doing that within Philips as a computer scientist, but gradually her role expanded to that of an inventor, entrepreneur and external expert for the European Commission.



It even secured her a ticket at a hackathon at the White House.



Artificial intelligence (AI) is considered as one of the most promising technologies in healthcare and other industries. When did your fascination for it start?



“Long before it was this popular, I would say. Shortly after I joined Philips in 2003, machine learning and semantic reasoning were two of my focus areas. Today, fortunately, people have become much more aware of the true potential of this technology, as it evolved, grew and matured.”



“In my work, I help colleagues in research and business to realize that potential. Together we look at how we might be able to further improve our products with the help of AI, to add tangible benefits for our customers. Currently I work on Next Gen AI topics, which are key enablers for the Philips global Data and AI Centre of Excellence. We are helping to scale AI adoption across all Philips business clusters.”