Henk van Houten, Chief Technology Officer: “Winnaars Invention Awards zijn de helden van Philips Research"

Voor een topsporter is het behalen van een medaille op de Olympische Spelen de ultieme beloning, in Research & Development (R&D) is dat de toekenning van een reeks van patenten die gezamenlijk een innovatie beschermen die succesvol op de markt gebracht is. Het betekent immers dat je nieuwe technieken en toepassingen hebt ontwikkeld waarvan het intellectueel eigendom is vastgelegd en wat dus klaar is om op de markt te worden gebracht.
En nog mooier is het als met die innovatie vervolgens een belangrijk probleem wordt geadresseerd in de maatschappij. Voor Philips is dat de gezondheidszorg, met als doel het verbeteren van klinische uitkomsten, het beheersbaar houden van de kosten, en het verbeteren van de dagelijkse praktijk voor de staf in de zorg, en uiteraard de kwaliteit van leven voor de patiënt of de (nog) gezonde consument.
Jaarlijks investeert Philips 10 procent van de omzet, dus 1,9 miljard euro, in R&D. Ruim 700 miljoen daarvan wordt geïnvesteerd in Brainport Eindhoven. In de top 25 van bedrijven die in 2019 de meeste patentaanvragen in Europa, staat Philips als enige Nederlands bedrijf op nummer 8.
"Het afgelopen jaar hebben we 1.617 nieuwe patenten aangevraagd, het overgrote deel gericht op medische technologie", vertelt Chief of Staff Eva Wisse, die de organisatie van de Invention Awards verzorgt. "Dat laat wel zien wat het innovatieve vermogen is van Philips als gezondheidstechnologiebedrijf."
"Voor onze researchers zijn de Invention Awards een mooi moment waarop ze erkenning krijgen voor hun harde werk", aldus Eva. "Tijdens een persoonlijke uitreiking staan we dan ook stil bij hun prestaties, waarbij ook de familie van de gelauwerde welkom is."
Volgens Henk van Houten, Chief Technology Officer en Head of Research bij Philips, is het belang van een sterk patentportfolio voor een innovatief bedrijf als Philips nauwelijks te onderschatten:
"Ik zie onze award-winnaars eigenlijk als seriële ondernemers, die zichzelf steeds opnieuw uitvinden. Je kunt alleen veel patenten op je naam zetten als je een grote mate van creativiteit kunt combineren met technische kennis en jarenlange ervaring in het domein van gezondheidstechnologie. Ik zie hen als de helden van onze research-organisatie."
Je kunt alleen veel patenten op je naam zetten als je een grote mate van creativiteit kunt combineren met technische kennis en jarenlange ervaring in het domein van gezondheidstechnologie. Ik zie hen als de helden van onze research-organisatie.
Henk van Houten
CTO en Head of Research
In 2020 werd er één diamanten Invention Award uitgereikt; Roland Proksa, Research Fellow bij Philips Research in Hamburg, behaalde dit jaar de mijlpaal van honderd patenten. Daar is hij trots op, maar ook bescheiden over:
"De award laat vooral zien dat mijn wetenschappelijke bijdrages een stevig fundament hebben in de 'echte wereld'. Ik werk graag aan het verbeteren van de wereld om me heen, en dan voelt het goed om te weten dat je de levens van mensen positief kunt beïnvloeden."
Ik werk graag aan het verbeteren van de wereld om me heen, en dan voelt het goed om te weten dat je de levens van mensen positief kunt beïnvloeden.
Roland Proksa
Research Fellow
Als ik in de ogen kijk van jonge kinderen of hun ouders in een oncologisch therapiecentrum, dan leef ik altijd heel erg met hen mee. Ik ben blij dat ik deze mensen een beetje kan helpen door mijn dagelijkse werk, bijvoorbeeld door de diagnostiek te verbeteren.
Roland Proksa
Research Fellow
For athletes, winning a medal at the Olympic Games is the ultimate reward. In Research & Development (R&D), this reward is the granting of a series of patents that jointly protect an innovation that has been successfully marketed. After all, it means that you have developed new techniques and applications of which the intellectual property has been registered and which are therefore ready to be marketed.
And it's even better when that innovation subsequently addresses a major societal issue. For Philips, this is healthcare, with the aim of improving clinical outcomes, keeping costs under control, and improving the experience for healthcare staff, and, of course, the quality of life for the patient or the (still) healthy consumer.
Annually, Philips invests 10 percent of its turnover (i.e. 1.9 billion euros) in R&D. More than 700 million is invested in the Brainport Eindhoven region. In the top 25 companies with the most patent applications in Europe in 2019, Philips is the only Dutch company, ranked number 8.
"Over the past year, we have applied for 1,617 new patents, the majority of which are focused on medical technology," says Chief of Staff Eva Wisse, who organizes the Invention Awards. "That shows the innovative power of Philips as a health technology company."
"For our researchers, the Invention Awards are a great moment to get recognition for their hard work," says Eva. "During a personal presentation, we will reflect on their achievements, and the family of the prize-winner are also welcome."
According to Henk van Houten, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Research at Philips, the importance of a strong patent portfolio for an innovative company like Philips can hardly be underestimated:
"I actually see our award winners as serial entrepreneurs who keep reinventing themselves. You can only put a lot of patents to your name if you can combine a high degree of creativity with technical knowledge and years of experience in the field of health technology. I see them as the heroes of our research organization."
You can only put a lot of patents to your name if you can combine a high degree of creativity with technical knowledge and years of experience in the field of health technology. I see them as the heroes of our research organization.
Henk van Houten
CTO and Head of Research
In 2020 one diamond Invention Award was presented; Roland Proksa, Research Fellow at Philips Research in Hamburg, achieved the milestone of one hundred patents this year. He is proud of this achievement, but modest at the same time:
"The award tells me that my scientific contributions have a solid foundation in the ‘real world’ and are not just scientific results without any practical value. I love to improve things around me, so it feels good to know that they impact people’s lives positively."
I love to improve things around me, so it feels good to know that they impact people’s lives positively.
Roland Proksa
Research Fellow
If I look into the eyes of young children or their parents sitting in an oncology therapy center, I feel really bad sometimes. I’m glad to have the chance to help these people a bit through my daily work, for example by improving the diagnostics.
Roland Proksa
Research Fellow