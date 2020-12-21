Henk van Houten, Chief Technology Officer: “Winnaars Invention Awards zijn de helden van Philips Research"

For athletes, winning a medal at the Olympic Games is the ultimate reward. In Research & Development (R&D), this reward is the granting of a series of patents that jointly protect an innovation that has been successfully marketed. After all, it means that you have developed new techniques and applications of which the intellectual property has been registered and which are therefore ready to be marketed.

And it's even better when that innovation subsequently addresses a major societal issue. For Philips, this is healthcare, with the aim of improving clinical outcomes, keeping costs under control, and improving the experience for healthcare staff, and, of course, the quality of life for the patient or the (still) healthy consumer.