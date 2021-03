"Dankzij onze robotarm maken we slimme scheerapparaten"

"As long as I can remember, I always wanted to make things that were meaningful to people's lives. It's not that I exactly dreamed of working on electric shavers, but I do remember quite clear that I wanted to be an inventor. And more specifically, to invent things that people have in their house. Things that bring you joy, that make you feel taken care of."



As a Senior System Architect, Collin Tittle is one of the talented engineers that work on the development of male shaving and grooming products; together with 300 colleagues in R&D in Drachten.



What does a system architect do?

"Think of a system architect as a spider in the web of innovation. Bringing a new product to market does not just involve technological innovation; it requires doing research amongst consumers, but also logistics, production, marketing, and so on. It is my role to bring people together. If we want to create a new product, I build bridges between these disciplines to see if we can make it happen."