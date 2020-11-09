“We staan met Artificial Intelligence in de gezondheidszorg aan het begin van wat er mogelijk is”

He considers Italian to be his first language; programming language C++ comes in second. Nicola Pezzotti seemed destined to become a computer scientist, after his father taught him the basics of programming as a young child. At the age of 13 he got his first freelance programming assignment.

As a Senior Scientist AI at Philips, his job is to develop new artificial intelligence methods that improve healthcare, are applicable in practice, and easy to understand for humans.

Why is this important?

"AI is rapidly improving and becoming more sophisticated. We can only make use of it in a reliable way if we can understand what a machine learning model does, why it makes decisions the way it does.

Moreover, the development of new and powerful models is an expensive and time-consuming process, often involving a trial and error approach. That means that little bits are changed to improve the performance. To have models that works in every condition, and to develop new models more efficiently, it is important to have a clear understanding of the computations that are performed; hence the importance of explaining AI models."