Onderzoeker Renee Noortman: “Ik geloof dat we de kwaliteit van leven echt kunnen gaan verbeteren door meer monitoring en betere preventie”

Om innovaties toe te passen in de praktijk, is klinisch onderzoek nodig. "Er is technologisch al veel meer mogelijk dan op dit moment in de zorg wordt toegepast", aldus Renee Noortman. Als designer ziet zij het als haar missie om innovatie zo goed mogelijk te laten aansluiten bij de behoeftes van patiënten. Bij Philips doet ze promotieonderzoek naar onder meer thuismonitoring van patiënten met een hart- en vaatziekte die een maagverkleining hebben gehad.
Hoe kom je als designer terecht in een medische wereld?
"Als kind vond ik het al leuk om dingen te maken, ik kom ook uit een creatief gezin. Op de middelbare school vond ik vooral exacte vakken als wiskunde en natuurkunde leuk. In de loop der jaren ben ik erachter gekomen dat creativiteit en technische aanleg elkaar heel erg kunnen versterken."
In de loop der jaren ben ik erachter gekomen dat creativiteit en technische aanleg elkaar heel erg kunnen versterken.
Renee Noortman
PhD-kandidaat
Kun je daar een voorbeeld van geven?
"Mijn promotieonderzoek gaat onder meer over hoe patiënten met een hart- en vaatziekte na een maagverkleining zo goed mogelijk thuis kunnen herstellen. Als je een cardioloog of verpleegkundige vraagt welke data ze willen meten met dat doel voor ogen, dan zullen ze in eerste instantie vooral denken aan gewicht, bloeddruk, dat soort meetgegevens.
Maar als je kijkt naar de situatie vanuit design-perspectief, dan kom je tot nieuwe inzichten. We zijn er bijvoorbeeld achter gekomen dat de emoties die mensen ervaren als ze eten heel erg belangrijk zijn. Natuurlijk wil je weten hoe het gewicht zich ontwikkelt, maar het is nog belangrijker om te weten wat mensen erbij voelen als ze eten."
Als je kijkt naar de situatie vanuit design-perspectief, dan kom je tot nieuwe inzichten.
Renee Noortman
PhD-kandidaat
Hoe kom je daarachter?
"Tot die conclusie kwamen we tijdens een creatieve workshop. In eerste instantie was dat voor de medische professionals een beetje onwennig, maar toen we eenmaal bezig waren zagen ze juist hoeveel nieuwe dingen je te weten kunt komen door op een andere manier naar de situatie van patiënten te kijken. Het gaat er eigenlijk om dat je probeert om in de huid van patiënten te kruipen, de situatie vanuit hun perspectief te bekijken."
In hoeverre werk je in je onderzoek direct samen met zorgverleners?
"Dankzij e/MTIC, het samenwerkingsverband tussen Philips, TU/e en regionale ziekenhuizen, heb ik direct toegang tot de klinische praktijk. Zo kijken we met de vakgroepen cardiologie en bariatrie van het Catharina Ziekenhuis naar het verband tussen overgewicht en hart- en vaatziekten.
Als een patiënt met obesitas last heeft van boezemfibrilleren, een hartritmestoornis, dan wordt vanuit de afdeling cardiologie gezegd dat ze hun BMI eerst onder de 35 moeten brengen voordat ze hiervoor kunnen worden behandeld. In veel gevallen is het afvallen al een heel groot deel van het behandelen van de ritmestoornis en nemen de symptomen door af te vallen al sterk af.
We zijn aan het kijken of we patiënten niet meer aan de preventieve kant kunnen helpen, bijvoorbeeld door met behulp van levensstijlprogramma's te voorkomen dat hun BMI boven die 35 uitkomt."
"Daarnaast wissel ik met het Máxima Medisch Centrum regelmatig kennis uit over de ontwikkelingen in de thuiszorg, wat van belang is voor patiënten die revalideren na cardiovasculaire ingrepen. Ook hier werken we weer met multi-disciplinaire teams, wat deze samenwerking erg waardevol maakt."
Welke meerwaarde biedt e/MTIC voor jouw promotieonderzoek?
"Eigenlijk is e/MTIC voor mij zelfs de reden geweest om te solliciteren op deze positie. Wat je vaak ziet gebeuren is dat proefschriften op de plank komen te liggen; er is veel onderzoek verricht en vervolgens wordt er niet direct iets mee gedaan.
Dankzij e/MTIC is er een directe samenwerking tussen de universiteit, ziekenhuizen en het bedrijfsleven. Je onderzoek zit daardoor heel dicht tegen de klinische praktijk aan. Bovendien werk je samen met mensen die op het onderzoek kunnen voortbouwen, waardoor de kans groot is dat het ook ooit wordt toegepast in de praktijk."
Dankzij e/MTIC is er een directe samenwerking tussen de universiteit, ziekenhuizen en het bedrijfsleven. Je onderzoek zit daardoor heel dicht tegen de klinische praktijk aan.
Renee Noortman
PhD-kandidaat
Hoe denk je, als designer, dat de zorg er over twintig jaar uitziet?
"Waar ik vooral op hoop is dat de zorg straks meer is geïntegreerd in het dagelijkse leven. Doordat je regelmatig wordt gemonitord, kunnen we straks veel beter voorkomen dat je ziek wordt en dat er ingrijpende opnames nodig zijn. Ik geloof dat we de kwaliteit van leven echt kunnen gaan verbeteren door meer monitoring en betere preventie."
Ik geloof dat we de kwaliteit van leven echt kunnen gaan verbeteren door meer monitoring en betere preventie.
Renee Noortman
PhD-kandidaat
"Wat me daarbij vooral opvalt, is dat we de technologie om dat voor elkaar te krijgen eigenlijk al lang in huis hebben. Of het nu gaat om het monitoren van patiënten, of beeldbellen om vanuit thuis contact te hebben met een arts; dat bestaat natuurlijk allemaal al.
Waar ik me als designer vooral mee bezig houdt, is welke stappen we nog moeten nemen om ervoor te zorgen dat we deze ook zo goed mogelijk gaan toepassen in de dagelijkse praktijk. Dat vereist dat je ook kijkt naar het gedrag van mensen, zowel zorgaanbieders als patiënten, en naar de manier waarop je producten en diensten aanbiedt. En precies daarin speelt design een cruciale rol."
Elke dag proberen we manieren te vinden om het leven te verbeteren, soms in kleine stapjes, soms met grote sprongen. Binnen Philips werken veel talenten aan technologische innovaties op het gebied van zorg en gezondheid. In de serie Young Innovators komen deze vernieuwers aan het woord en vertellen ze waar ze aan werken, wat hen motiveert en wat hun ambities zijn voor de toekomst.
Lees ook deze eerdere artikelen:
'Ik wil gewoon heel graag bijdragen aan innovatieve oplossingen voor de zorg', een interview met Eline van Haaften, die op haar 27e cum laude afstudeerde en verschillende onderscheidingen kreeg.
‘De jongen die wolf riep’; Rohan Joshi promoveerde op alarmmoeheid op de IC. Bij Philips werkt hij aan innovaties om te vroeg geboren baby's te monitoren.
'Als wetenschapper houd ik van techniek, maar techniek zonder toepassing is niks'; in zijn promotie-onderzoek maakte Rogier Wildeboer gebruik van machine learning om verschillende echotechnieken te combineren om prostaatkanker op te sporen.
Een fascinatie voor algoritmes, puzzels oplossen en het menselijk lichaam; Rozemarijn Weijers leidt een team van specialisten dat onderzoek naar de toepassing van een een nieuwe mobiele röntgentechnologie in de praktijk.
'We staan met Artificial Intelligence in de gezondheidszorg aan het begin van wat er mogelijk is'; als Senior Scientist AI ontwikkelt Nicola Pezzotti nieuwe toepassingen van artificial intelligence die de gezondheidszorg verbeteren én te begrijpen zijn voor mensen.
Philips maakt deel uit van het samenwerkingsverband e/MTIC (Eindhoven MedTech Innovation Center) dat bestaat uit de Technische Universiteit Eindhoven, Philips, Máxima Medisch Centrum, Catharina Ziekenhuis en Kempenhaeghe Expertisecentrum.
Snelle implementatie van hightech innovaties in de gezondheidszorg is van belang om een kosteneffectief zorgsysteem in stand te houden. Hierbij is het van belang dat de focus ligt op wat individuele patiënten werkelijk nodig hebben voor betere gezondheidszorg.
De missie van e/MTIC is om value based gezondheidszorg te stimuleren door een ecosysteem te creëren dat onderzoek, ontwikkeling en implementatie van duurzame innovaties in de klinische praktijk versnelt door de geïnstitutionaliseerde samenwerking tussen regionale partners te versterken die zich richten op onderzoek en innovatie in vooraf gedefinieerde klinische domeinen.
Meer info op: https://www.tue.nl/en/research/research-groups/eindhoven-medtech-innovation-center/
Applying innovations in practice requires clinical research. "Much more is technologically possible than is currently applied in healthcare," says Renee Noortman. As a designer, she sees it as her mission to make innovation meet the needs of patients as well as possible. At Philips, she is conducting PhD research into, among other things, home monitoring of patients with cardiovascular disease who have had a stomach reduction.
As a designer, how do you end up in a medical world?
"As a child I already enjoyed making things, I also come from a creative family. In secondary school, I especially liked science subjects like mathematics and physics. Over the years, I have discovered that creativity and technical aptitude can strengthen each other very much."
Over the years, I have discovered that creativity and technical aptitude can strengthen each other very much.
Renee Noortman
PhD candidate
Can you give an example of this?
"My PhD research includes how patients with cardiovascular disease can recover as well as possible at home after a stomach reduction. If you ask a cardiologist or nurse what data they want to measure for that purpose, they will initially think mainly of weight, blood pressure, that kind of measurement data.
But if you look at the situation from a design perspective, you come to new insights. For example, we have discovered that the emotions that people experience when they eat are very important. Of course, you want to know how weight develops, but it's even more important to know what people feel when they eat".
If you look at the situation from a design perspective, you come to new insights
Renee Noortman
PhD candidate
How do you find out?
"We came to that conclusion during a creative workshop. At first it was a bit awkward for
the medical professionals, but once we were in the workshop, they saw just how many new things you can learn by looking at the situation of patients in a different way. It's actually about trying to put yourself in the shoes of patients, looking at the situation from their perspective."
To what extent do you work directly with healthcare providers in your research?
"Thanks to e/MTIC, the partnership between Philips, TU/e and regional hospitals, I have direct access to clinical practice. Together with the cardiology and bariatrics departments of Catharina Hospital, we are looking at the link between obesity and cardiovascular disease. If an obese patient suffers from atrial fibrillation, a cardiac dysrhythmia, the cardiology department tells them to bring their BMI below 35 before they can be treated for it. In many cases, losing weight is already a very large part of treating the arrhythmia, and the symptoms are already greatly reduced by losing weight.
We are looking at helping patients more on the preventive side, for example by offering them lifestyle programs to prevent their BMI from exceeding 35."
"In addition, I regularly exchange knowledge with the Máxima Medical Centre about developments in home care, which is important for patients rehabilitating after cardiovascular procedures. Again, we work with multi-disciplinary teams, which makes this collaboration very valuable."
What added value does e/MTIC offer for your PhD research?
"In fact, e/MTIC has been the reason for me to apply for this position. What you often see happen is that practice theses are put on the shelf; a lot of research has been done and then nothing is done about it.
Thanks to e/MTIC, there is direct cooperation between the university, hospitals and the business community. As a result, your research is very close to clinical practice. What's more, you work with people who can build on the research, which means there's a good chance that it will one day be applied in practice".
Thanks to e/MTIC, there is direct cooperation between the university, hospitals and the business community. As a result, your research is very close to clinical practice.
Renee Noortman
PhD candidate
As a designer, how do you think healthcare will look in twenty years' time?
"Above all, I hope that care will soon be more integrated into everyday life. Because you are monitored on a regular basis, we will be much better able to prevent you from becoming ill in the future, and we will be able to prevent you from having to take far-reaching hospital admissions. I believe we can really improve the quality of life through more monitoring and better prevention".
I believe we can really improve the quality of life through more monitoring and better prevention.
Renee Noortman
PhD candidate
"What strikes me most is that we actually have the technology to do that in place for a long time. Whether it's monitoring patients or making video calls to contact a doctor from home; of course, all of that already exists.
What I, as a designer, am mainly concerned with is what steps we still need to take in order to ensure that these are also applied in the best possible way in everyday practice. This requires that you also look at the behavior of people, both healthcare providers and patients, and at the way in which you offer products and services. And that is precisely where design plays a crucial role."
Every day we are looking for ways to improve life - sometimes in small steps, sometimes in big leaps. Within Philips, many talents are working on technological innovations for care and health. In the Young Innovators series, these innovators have their say; what are they working on? What drives them? What are their ambitions for the future?
Also check out these previous episodes:
'I just really want to contribute to innovative solutions for care'; an interview with Eline van Haaften, who graduated cum laude when she was 27 and received several awards (Dutch)
'The boy who cried wolf'; Rohan Joshi (30) was promoted on alarm fatigue in the IC. At Philips, he is working on innovations to monitor premature babies.
'As a scientist I like technique, but technique without application is nothing'; in his doctoral research Rogier Wildeboer used machine learning to combine different ultrasound techniques to detect prostate cancer.
A fascination for algorithms, solving puzzles and the human body; Rozemarijn Weijers leads a team of specialists investigating the application of a new mobile X-ray technology in practice.
With Artificial Intelligence in healthcare, we are at the beginning of what is possible; as a Senior Scientist, Nicola Pezzotti's role is to develop new artificial intelligence methods that improve healthcare, are applicable in practice, and easy to understand for humans.
Philips is part of the e/MTIC (Eindhoven MedTech Innovation Center) partnership between Eindhoven University of Technology, Philips, Máxima Medical Center, Catharina Hospital and Kempenhaeghe Expertise Center.
Fast implementation of dedicated high-tech health care innovations will be indispensable to maintain a cost-effective healthcare system that is configured around what individual patients really need for a better health care outcome.
The mission of e/MTIC is to drive value-based healthcare by growing an ecosystem that creates a fast-track in research, development and implementation of sustainable innovations in clinical practice by strengthening the institutionalized collaboration between regional partners focusing on research and innovation in pre-defined clinical domains.
More information on: https://www.tue.nl/en/research/research-groups/eindhoven-medtech-innovation-center/