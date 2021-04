High Tech Campus logische nieuwe plek voor Philips-medewerkers Benelux hoofdkantoor

Social media manager Daniëlle Hamelink (32) told the newspaper that after the move she can no longer walk to work. But she doesn't mind cycling either, because this gives her more time to clear her head. For the content of her work she also likes to be located at High Tech Campus. An important part of her job is to show what it's like to work at Philips and that's just a little easier on the Campus than on Boschdijk. Because 'on the Campus a lot of cool things are happening and that takes the cross-fertilization a step further'.

Eitan Schnitzer (33) feels the same about moving to the Campus. He regularly consults with people from Philips Research, who are located there, and the move shortens the lines. Something that Ingeborg Mijling also sees as such. She and her team also often work at HTC to collaborate with customers to come up with new solutions and services.