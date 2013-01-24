Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen


Traumaprocedure

Neem contact op

Trauma Procedure

Making a fast and accurate diagnosis without moving your patient is crucial in the emergency room. Our mobile C-arms are designed to perform multiple procedures quickly and easily. Simply point and shoot. Fully balanced for smooth and supple positioning. They adapt to different anatomy automatically to promote first time right imaging.
*

Contactinformatie

* Dit veld is verplicht
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
Door uw reden voor contact op te geven, kunnen wij u beter van dienst zijn.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Wat betekent dit?
Final CEE consent
www.philips.nl/privacy

Altijd de juiste ondersteuning

Educatie

Educatie

Blijf op de hoogte van de nieuwste klinische procedures en technologieën.
Educatie centrum
Klantenservice

Klantenservice

Wíj zorgen voor uw systemen zodat ú betere zorg kunt leveren, aan meer mensen en tegen lagere kosten.
Serviceovereenkomsten
DoseWise

DoseWise

DoseWise is een uitgebreid pakket bestaande uit tools voor dosisbeheer, training en geïntegreerde producttechnologieën, waarmee u controle hebt over patiëntenzorg, de veiligheid van personeel en naleving van voorschriften.
Meer over DoseWise-oplossingen

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand