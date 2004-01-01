Zoektermen
The Philips Azurion imaging system, in combination with the Baxter Medical Trusystem 7500 Hybrid Plus, combines leading-edge interventional X-ray with a leading-edge OR table. A setup that will provide you with a truly multifunctional room where you can perform interventional, hybrid, and traditional surgical procedures.
Contact aanvragen
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Bel 040-700 12 10
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Fast and confident positioning
Fast and confident positioning
Fast and confident positioning
Fast and confident positioning
Smooth and easy control
Smooth and easy control
Smooth and easy control
Smooth and easy control
Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline
Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline
Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Fast and confident positioning
Fast and confident positioning
Fast and confident positioning
Fast and confident positioning
Smooth and easy control
Smooth and easy control
Smooth and easy control
Smooth and easy control
Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline
Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline
Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
The Azurion Hybrid OR opens the door to new procedures, in an environment designed to support you in performing a wide range of open and minimally invasive treatments. The solution gives your medical teams outstanding flexibility, efficiency and ease of use. Work with confidence, supported by market-leading 2D and 3D image guidance, stringent infection control and dose management measures. The Azurion Hybrid OR solutions enable your facility to be at the forefront of clinical excellence, while helping you reduce the cost of care.
Product bekijken
This ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. Its compact set-up provides a highly cost-effective environment, ready for the procedures of the future. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.
Product bekijken
ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging for a variety of clinical procedures. It delivers excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. Multiple clinical studies on more than 19000 patients have been published on ClarityIQ technology to date revealing one truth: significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients and operators.
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Kies een landNederland (Nederlands)
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.