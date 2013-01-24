Startpagina
Neonatal Single-Patient - Size #4 Cuff

Neonatal Single-Patient - Size #4

Cuff

Circ: 7.1 - 13.1cm, incorporates the new connector configuration, replaces the M1872A, 40 cuffs per box.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Cuff
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .860 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 40 cuffs per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1596C; M1597C
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Cuff Size
  • Size 4
Bladder Width
  • 4.7 cm (1.9'')
Limb Circumference
  • 7.1 to 13.1 cm
Cuff Color
  • Navy Blue
Bladder Length
  • Cuff Length = 23.4 cm (9.2''). Bladder Length = 11.9 cm (4.7'').
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Safety

