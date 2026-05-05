Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
CPJ840J5, CPJ840J6, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M1006B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M1310A, M1350B, M1350C, M1353A, M3012A, M3014A, M3016A, 863065, 863066, 863068, M8105A
Product Category
IBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Reusable Pressure Transducer
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
.500 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 case = 50 domes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
6 months +
Use with Other Supplies
CPJ840J6