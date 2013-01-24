Startpagina
DreamStation BiPAP autoSV Servo-ventilation system

DreamStation BiPAP autoSV

Servo-ventilation system

For patients with central sleep apnea, complex sleep apnea and periodic breathing, DreamStation BiPAP autoSV is designed to deliver optimal ventilation with minimal intervention. Its clinically proven algorithm provides support when needed, and works with patient breathing patterns to minimize applied pressure, pressure support and machine breaths - so your patients can experience comfortable, restful sleep.

Powerful patient-driven design

Designed for ease of use with feedback from hundreds of patients, DreamStation incorporates smart features like a patient-facing color screen, and a sleek, low-profile design.
Support for long-term use

DreamStation includes features such as Daily Progress Feedback and DreamMapper patient self-management system to help sleep apnea patients start therapy and stay motivated for the long term.

General
Pressure range
  • 4 to 30 H2O
Flex pressure relief
  • 0 to 3
Ramp time
  • 0 to 45 min (5-minute increments)
Starting ramp pressure
  • 4 cm H2O to EPAP or EPAP MIN
Humidification
  • Heated humidification: fixed, adaptive
Data storage capacity (minimum)
  • SD card: 6 months, On-board: 3 months
Filters
  • Reusable pollen; disposable ultra-fine
Altitude compensation
  • Automatic
Device controls
  • LCD, control dial/push button
Warranty
  • 2 years (US)
Dimensions and weight
Dimensions
  • 15.7 x 19.3 x 8.4 cm (without humidifier); 29.7 x 19.3 x 8.4 cm (with humidifier)
Weight
  • 1.33 kg/2.94 lbs (without humidifier); 1.98 kg/4.37 lbs (w/ humidifier); Including power supply
Electrical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Voltage
  • 100 – 240 VAC
Frequency
  • 50/60 Hz
Amperage
  • 2.0-1.0 A

Gebruiksaanwijzingen

Brochure

Blad met technische gegevens

  • *Lee-Chiong, T., et al., Clinical update of BiPAP autoSV for treatment of Sleep Disordered Breathing, Philips white paper, Sept. 2015

